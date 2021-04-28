Lockdown
Luke Ashworth: My mental health experience of launching a new business in lockdown
Ghosting, Zoom and late payments
WPA records twelvefold surge in app use
In last 12 months
Employees showing mental health resilience in lockdown
Canada Life data shows
Private healthcare sector finishes 2020 strongly
PHIN data shows
Millions worried about medical treatment access
Nearly seven million UK adults
Unum Dental: 'Significant rise' in value of claims post-lockdown
More expensive treatment and PPE provision
Sunak to provide £4.6bn 'cash injection' for UK businesses
Premises to remain closed until at least mid-February
Square Health committed to medical screenings despite lockdown
‘Devil will be in the detail’
Private healthcare returns to pre-Covid levels
Before second lockdown
18 million UK adults financially worse off during second lockdown
Survey of 4000 suggests
'Business as usual' for medical screenings despite UK lockdown
Remote screenings also available
New lockdown restrictions 'will set back economic growth by a year'
Policy response depends on 'severity' of new restrictions
Alcoholism reaches peak during pandemic - UKAT
79% of admissions for alcohol addiction
What are the health and wellbeing implications of lockdown?
‘A perfect storm’
Women more negatively affected by lockdown than men
Aviva study shows
Unum [email protected] usage up 400% during lockdown
It has reached 165,000 employees
EXCLUSIVE: Survey shows anxiety levels spike during lockdown
Based on COVER Deskflix viewers data
Life expectancy drop due to less 'steps' during lockdown - Vitality
First two weeks of pandemic
Aegon reports drop in CI claims
During lockdown
Twice as many Brits 'bottling up' mental health issues
Compared to 2019
Is remote working increasing job satisfaction?
'Working routines are likely to change permanently'
A third of UK employees working while unwell
During lockdown amid redundancy fears
