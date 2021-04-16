Covid vaccine boosts employee optimism about returning to work

Survey finds seven in 10 employees are optimistic about returning to work as vaccine rollout gives wellbeing confidence

The latest Aviva Employee Back to Work Index, surveying over 2,000 employed UK adults, has found that over 70% of employees are optimistic about returning to work.

The survey shows that 71% of workers indicated that the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine had made them optimistic about returning to work, compared with 50% after November's lockdown.

Around two-thirds (64%) of employees said that the vaccine will make them feel safer at work, although the risk of catching Covid-19 was the highest ranked risk of coming out of lockdown among employees surveyed (31%), followed by a negative impact on mental health (27%).

The role of Covid testing in returning to work was also evident employee wellbeing, as three-quarters (75%) of those surveyed stated that they would feel comfortable being tested in order to work.

Employees are also set to continue remote working despite offices and other workplaces re-opening, the survey found.

Of those employees surveyed that are currently working from home, 40% said that after lockdown restrictions have ended, they will split their time between home and their usual workplace, while 30% said their employer has told staff that they should continue to work from home.

Just one-in-four (24%) said their employer expects all employees to return to the office on a permanent basis after pandemic restrictions ease.

Chris Andrews, director of Aviva Risk Management Solutions, said: "The vaccine rollout has had an enormous benefit to employee confidence in returning safely to the workplace.

"Our research found that 80% of employees who have been working or furloughed feel confident their workplace is safe and that their employer has standards that they meet to keep employees and the public safe. This is a significant, positive step in our journey back to working normally."