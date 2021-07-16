Mental health of young people most impacted by pandemic lockdowns

A survey of 2,000 UK adults conducted by Censuswide in June found that nearly half of those aged 16-24 (47%) said their mental health has been negatively impacted by Covid-19 lockdowns, compared to a UK average of 31%.

A further three in ten (31%) young adults said lockdown has negatively impacted their physical health, while a similar number (32%) said it has negatively impacted their finances.

Feelings of boredom, being cut off from friends, loneliness and isolation, gaining weight and general anxiety were highest among the 16-25 age categories when compared against UK averages.

Aviva warned that as there are approximately 600,000 jobs held by those aged 24 or under and the continuation of working from home practises, young adults are particularly vulnerable to negative mental health impacts of lockdown.

"Perhaps as a result of the high levels of furlough amongst this age group, 16-24 year olds were least likely to say that the things they do in life are worthwhile, with 57% young adults saying this compared to the UK average of 64% adults," the insurer stated.

As UK employees face the prospect of returning to workplaces after 19 July, Aviva's research also found that more than half of those aged 16-24 (54%) are anxious about the final ending of restrictions.

Despite optimism about resuming social contact with friends, of those who said they were anxious about the final lifting of measures, two in five (43%) 16-24 year olds said it was because they had become more socially introverted, while a similar number (40%) said their anxiety around lockdown lifting was driven by worries about the virus.

One third (34%) said they were worried about keeping up with the pace of normal life and one in five (22%) were worried that their work/life balance would deteriorate.

Dr Subashini M, associate medical director at Aviva UK Health, commented: "The succession of national and local lockdowns during the last 16 months has had a profound impact on the mental and physical wellbeing of everybody in the UK, but our consumer research suggests it has had a disproportionate impact on the mental health of our youngest generations across the nation.

"Our claims data for our UK group private medical insurance customers bears this out, as we've seen a 100% increase in the numbers of young employees and their dependents seeking help through our mental health pathway since January.

"Three-quarters of these claims through our employer customers are by young females, with only a quarter of the claims made by young males seeking help, even though we know that mental health issues do not discriminate.

Research published by Close Brothers in May found that increased mental health worries caused by the Covid-19 pandemic were highest among UK employees aged between 18 and 34.