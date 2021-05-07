Private healthcare sector sees quiet start to 2021

Admissions in January fall 32% year-on-year during pandemic lockdown

Data from The Private Healthcare Information Network (PHIN) reveals that the private insured and self-pay healthcare market experienced a slow start to the year, with the UK in Covid-19 lockdown.

Activity in January this year is estimated to nearly one-third (32%) lower than during the same time in 2020, following a 5% year-on-year drop in admissions during December 2020. There was an estimated 44,000 episodes of care in January, compared with 49,000 in December last year.

This was followed by a slight increase in activity in February, with an estimated 47,000 case of care recorded, a fall of 32% compared the same month last year prior before the Covid pandemic took hold in the UK.

PHIN's data shows few significant changes in market share in 2021. During the March and April 2020, as the pandemic took hold and the UK went into lockdown, medical oncology grew to a market share of 43% of all private activity.

The changes in market share were less dramatic at the beginning of 2021, with medical oncology growing 2% from 12% market share in December 2020 to 14% in February 2021.

Dr Jon Fistein, chief medical officer at PHIN, said: "While the signs at the end of last year pointed towards a potential recovery of private healthcare, the rise in hospital admissions of Covid-19 patients at the beginning of the year, along with the nation-wide lockdown, seems to have led to a stagnation of private elective treatment.

"As we start to open up, we may start to see the longer-term impact on NHS waiting lists and private care. We will continue to monitor this from the unique data we hold on private admissions across the UK."