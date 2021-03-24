Luke Ashworth: My mental health experience of launching a new business in lockdown
Ghosting, Zoom and late payments
Fouder of Adviser.ai, Luke Ashworth, highlights the mental health challenges of starting a new business during the pandemic and shares where small changes can make a positive difference
One year of Covid-19 lockdowns also marked a big milestone for me; it was a year since I officially launched my new software business. It's the first time that anyone in the world has developed anything that does what our software does (seriously!). Explaining such a new concept suddenly posed even greater challenges when having to use Zoom rather than talking face-to-face! But this article is not about our software, it is about mental health. It's about how the move to a truly "online age"...
