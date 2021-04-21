Employers need to address mental health challenges

Adopting holistic wellbeing strategies and promoting education for management will be key elements for better mental health practises

Employers must address workplace mental health challenges that have worsened since the Covid-19 pandemic, Anna Spender, director of actuarial & data analytics (UK & Global) at Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing, has warned.

A combination of the virus, lockdown restrictions, remote working and a potential upcoming return to workplaces are all crucial mental health factors that employers need to consider when supporting staff and their wellbeing, Spender says.

Spender commented: "Remote working has left some feeling isolated and the lack of social interaction has affected some people's mental wellbeing. While many challenges existed before the pandemic, they have accelerated, and employers need to help employees build their resilience to meet these challenges."

"The easing of lock down, and the return to the workplace in one form or another will bring both opportunities and further challenges in regard to supporting employee wellbeing. Now is the ideal time to review your company's health and wellbeing strategy and approach."

Recent research from The Stress Management Society, which organises the stress awareness month, found that 65% of people in the UK have felt more stressed since the Covid-19 restrictions began in 2020, with three key causes for concern being feelings of disconnection, uncertainty, and a worrying loss of control.

Mental health charity, Mind, has also revealed that over half of adults said their mental health had deteriorated during the first lockdown and predicts the pandemic will leave a deep and lasting scar on the mental health of millions.

In order for employers to successfully address staff mental health challenges, Spender recommends adopting a holistic approach to wellbeing strategies, adopt a proactive benefit and support offering, improve communications on and access to mental health wellbeing benefits, and support managers with the right education required.

"We encourage employers to review and adjust wellbeing programmes and employee benefits to suit the new world we now find ourselves in. With some firms likely to continue with remote working to some degree in the future, providing virtual alternatives to previous ‘in-office' wellbeing initiatives can be a good place to start," Spender said.

"Companies need to select employee benefits services that complement each other and address the needs of their employees. They need to be clearly communicated to allow employees to access them easily at point of need. With restrictions starting to ease, now is the ideal time for employers to step up their support for employee wellbeing."