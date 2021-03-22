Income protection interest surges among 25-44 year olds

Life insurance cover also an area of demand for the age group according to LV= report

New research from LV= has found around 8.3 million of 25-44 year olds in the UK without income protection (IP) cover are potentially interested in taking out income protection insurance to safeguard their earnings.

The LV= Wealth and Wellbeing Monitor report, which surveyed over 4,000 UK adults in December last year, showed 48% of respondents in the 25-44 age group were considering IP cover, representing 8.3m across the UK populace.

A further 7% of respondents in the age group said they had acquired a protection product in the previous three months, while 40% with no life cover are considering life assurance.

However, nearly one in five (19%) 25-44 year olds without IP cover said they have never heard of income protection insurance, and 14% without life cover are unaware of life assurance.

The report found that 25-44 year olds are more likely than older age groups to be struggling with the financial repercussions of the second coronavirus lockdown. 44% of 25-44 year olds said their finances were worse than three months ago, while expect their finances to worsen over the next three months.

Debbie Kennedy, protection director at LV=, commented that a combination of the pandemic, lockdowns and furlough has caused a "huge amount of financial damage" to households throughout the UK.

"The challenges of the coronavirus pandemic and further lockdowns have forced people to re-evaluate their priorities and spending habits to tackle short-term instability. People are now more aware of the vital importance of their income and the vulnerability of their finances. It is encouraging to see more people interested in protecting their income, and how this is becoming more important than traditional life insurance for younger people," Kennedy said.

"We should be educating the wider public as an industry about protecting income and the added benefits included when taking out a protection policy, going the extra mile to provide financial and emotional support to those that need it."