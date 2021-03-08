WPA records twelvefold surge in app use

Health insurer states WPA Health App use has skyrocketed during the Covid lockdowns

Since November 2019, there were 268,652 WPA Health logins to 28 February this year, WPA states, which "underlines the importance of providing secure and convenient access."

The WPA Health App was relaunched in November last year to accommodate the insurer's instant health insurance claims authorisation, allowing customers to make a claim and get an instant decision, claiming it was the first insurer to do so in the UK health insurance market.

The app currently features access to remote GPs, a service that has seen a surge of use throughout the Covid pandemic, and WPA states that Livechat and automated uploading of cash plan receipts features are also in development.

Brian Goodman, WPA's executive director - corporate, commented: "The evolution of the WPA Health App has been driven by the need to give customers choice, convenience and control without compromising service. WPA's customers now have the option to interact with WPA however they want, at any time of day or night."