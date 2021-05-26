Report warns of 'crippling impact' on future health, wellbeing of employees

New Vitality report on effects of lockdown and homeworking calls for health and wellbeing to be placed on company risk registers

The Healthy Hybrid: A Blueprint for Business report, researched in partnership with the Royal Society for Arts, Manufactures and Commerce (RSA), has warned of deteriorating physical health, increased anxiety and a hybrid working expectation gap among UK employees.

With homeworking have become the norm for many UK staff since lockdowns were introduced last year, the report found that this has reinforced sedentary lifestyles leading to an ‘ergonomic timebomb' risking increased back and shoulder injuries and pain. This has been coupled with a reduction in physical activity of 28%.

Meanwhile, mental health conditions have also worsened, with 50% of those working from home reporting increased anxiety about returning to the office, while 85% of homeworkers said taking employee health and wellbeing seriously will be important when thinking about their future career prospects.

A more flexible, hybrid model of working is in high demand from UK employees, with just 16% of homeworkers indicated a preference to be in a physical work location full time, although one in three staff anticipate this model will be their employer's expectation when lockdown rules allow.

The report is based on research among more than 1,000 homeworkers conducted during the third lockdown in January; wellbeing data from the Vitality Programme; a series of interviews with leading CEOs and business leaders; and RSA analysis of key research relating to workplace trends.

Neville Koopowitz, chief executive of Vitality UK, commented: "Now is the time for businesses to reset their approach to health and wellbeing and set themselves up for a ‘healthy hybrid' future.

"Our report shows that wellbeing and productivity - health and economic competitiveness - are two sides of the same coin. Corporate Britain needs both in order to recover and flourish. This builds on our shared value philosophy of a way of working that delivers for people, society and for the economy.

"A healthy workforce is so critical for businesses that employee health and wellbeing should be on the company risk register. In the same way organisations plan for pandemics, climate change and market fluctuations, the last 12 months have taught us that the health of our people is the most valuable asset to recovery and growth."

10-point plan

The report focuses on how a "healthy hybrid" model of working can be achieved to alleviate physical and mental health issues experienced by working conditions throughout the pandemic lockdowns.

While productivity has largely improved among organisations that have adopted remote working, Vitality found that homeworkers had, on average, been working three extra hours per week and are in danger of burnout.

Meanwhile, the report found more than eight in 10 staff would prefer to work at home for either part of the week or in full (just under half 48% hybrid; 36% at home permanently). The same number again said they are looking for a better work-life balance (80%) and seven in 10 want work to allow for a fit and healthy lifestyle (71%).

In response to the findings of the research, Vitality's report has put forward 10 recommendations for organisations:

Establish a ‘Healthy Hybrid' culture requires driving inclusive engagement from the top-down:

Close the expectation gap with new mandates on health and wellbeing that are integrated into company risk registers and prioritised at board level.

Senior leaders must practice, reinforce, and normalise healthy hybrid behaviours.

Create ‘healthy hybrid' feedback loops between employees and leaders.

Drive ‘Healthy Hybrid' behaviour change through practical interventions:

Promote inclusive productivity gains by assessing performance based on outcomes not hours.

Mandatory breaks and a ‘right to disconnect' policies are needed to protect hybrid workers from burnout and level up inequalities.

New health and wellbeing policies must be inclusive across all work environments and focus on workers not workplaces.

Organisations should schedule 30 minutes a day for all employees to protect musculoskeletal health.

Sustaining ‘Healthy Hybrid' values requires consistent reporting and accountability:

Effective and consistent wellbeing measurement is needed to sustain ‘healthy hybrid' behaviours and culture.

Organisational structures must make it clear who is accountable for new health and wellbeing mandates, and this must be reflected in management training.

Organisations should track and publish data on hybrid workers' pay and progression to prevent digital disadvantage.

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the RSA, said: "This blueprint shows unequivocally that Britain's homeworkers want better work; work that makes them healthier, happier and allows the pursuit of a larger life.

"The idea of a "healthy hybrid" embodies the argument at the heart of the good work movement - that good work helps make healthier, happier workers; and healthier, happier workers help create good, productive work. This blueprint lays down a gauntlet to employers to deliver on the hopes so many homeworkers now hold for the future of work."