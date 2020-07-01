Katharine Moxham
Govt.'s 'Good Work Plan' includes sick pay entitlement
Mandatory written statement of workers' rights
SMEs offering flexible working to reduce absence - GRiD
Over a third of small-to-medium-sized firms are using flexible working to support staff compared to under a quarter of large firms
Employers 'do not accurately' understand group life policies - GRiD
Less than half of employers realise that GLA policies pay out regardless of whether death is work related
GRiD calls for OTS to reduce costs for employers offering life
Industry body for group risk responds to Office of Tax Simplification request for IHT feedback
GRiD launches 'best practice' academy for advisers and providers
'Good grounding' for GRiD and CII's GR1 qualification
The great IP vs mental health impasse
With Mental Health Awareness Week upon us, Suzanne Clarkson explores what the individual IP market can learn from their group counterparts when it comes to supporting people with mental health issues...
Katharine Moxham: Ready to respond?
With a BEIS consultation ongoing, GRiD's Katharine Moxham issues a rallying call for group income protection
97.8% of all group and individual claims paid in 2017
'Record-breaking' £5bn in total pay-outs for protection industry last year and £1.6bn paid out for group risk, according to ABI and GRiD
Employers risk losing staff by not communicating group risk benefits effectively
This January, one in five people are looking for a new job, with almost half of them seeking better offers elsewhere. More effective communication of group risk benefits would help recruit and retain staff, research by GRiD has revealed.