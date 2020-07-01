intermediary
COVER Excellence Awards: Intermediary shortlist revealed!
Thursday 10 October, The Brewery, London
Legal & General updates intermediary case management system
More transparency around non-standard terms
Legal & General launches online trusts
Paper forms and signatures no longer needed
COVER Excellence Awards 2018: Intermediary shortlist revealed!
We announce the shortlisted finalists of intermediaries at this year's awards
L&G: Online training updates for advisers
Quicker registration and instant results for 'TrainSMART' intermediary training for Legal & General products and services
British Heart Foundation speaking as charity partner at tomorrow's COVER Protection and Health Summit 2017
The COVER Protection and Health Summit 2017 takes place on Wednesday 4th October - sign up now to avoid missing out.
Mental Health Awareness Week: Mind's Emma Mamo confirmed for COVER wellbeing webinar
COVER magazine is hosting a live webinar titled Improving health and wellbeing in the workplace in association with Bupa on the 10th of May 2017.