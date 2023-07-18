Only quarter of businesses source employee benefits from intermediaries: GRiD

GRiD's research of 503 HR decision-makers found that 23% of employers sourced their employee benefits through a trade body or federation where a third-party organisation has already vetted the provider.

Meanwhile, almost half (44%) of employers have obtained their benefits package by contacting a provider or supplier directly, while 34% did so by following up on opportunities that were sent to them from providers or suppliers.

As such, only one quarter (26%) of employers said they are aware of all the employee benefits available on the market, GRiD detailed, and a further 43% only know about some of the benefits available for employees.

GRiD said the lack of an employer's market knowledge is concerning as it could lead to them potentially missing out on new and emerging services that can support their staff and organisation.

Katharine Moxham, spokesperson for GRiD, said: "The right intermediary will be able to support the employer in building their knowledge of the most appropriate employee benefits for their business, which will help to get the best possible outcome."

For the businesses who did speak to an intermediary, one third (33%) said the intermediary ensured their employee benefits package helped them to be a competitive employer.

One third (33%) also said the intermediary helped them communicate the benefits to their employees, and 30% were kept informed of trends in the employee benefits space.

Glenn Thompson, chief distribution officer at Unum UK, commented: "We put huge value on the work our broker partners do for our customers. Matching companies with the best employee benefits for them and their staff is what brokers do all day, every day. This gives brokers a level of expertise employers might find hard to match if they go it alone.

Thompson said that Unum's goal is to help more people by increasing the number of employees it insures, it's "far more important that employers get the right benefits" after examining the whole market, which is where he noted that brokers come in.

Moxham added: "As insurers strive to provide unique and more compelling products and services with greater flexibility and options, advisers are well placed to keep track of these developments and support employers in deciphering which ones are most appropriate for them."