Craig Brown: If you believe in protection, customers will listen

A genuine passion for protection is what separates advisers, writes L&G intermediary director

Most people I meet in this industry genuinely care about the outcomes we all help to create. For many advisers, it's more than just a job and they care about the cover their clients and customers have as much as they do their own friends and family. Concern for the wellbeing of others is actually commonplace amongst protection advisers I speak to regularly. Many don't charge a fee for writing policies in trust. They don't charge extra for helping with claims. They don't charge for reviewing...