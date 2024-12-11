Phil Jeynes to leave Reassured

Jeynes, who has been a member of Reassured Executive Committee for more than five years, will leave at the end of 2024 "to pursue other interests" according to the intermediary. Mark Townsend, CEO, said: "Phil has been a huge part of Reassured's success over the last half decade, leading the strategy which has seen us add an advised capability, strengthen panel relationships and establishing successful partnerships with major brands such as Go.Compare and Confused.com. We wish Phil every success in his future career." Reassured partnered with Confused.com earlier this year, with the ...