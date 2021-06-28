Debbie Kennedy to succeed Tom Baigrie as LifeSearch chief executive

Protection director at LV= announced as new chief executive of life insurance intermediary

Tom Baigrie, who established LifeSearch in 1998, will take on the position of chair at the intermediary, following the appointment of Kennedy as chief executive.

Kennedy is currently protection director at insurance provider LV=, and has spent over 20 years in the insurance industry, having held other senior roles at Royal London, Capita, MLC Life Insurance and AXA.

Commenting on her new role, Kennedy said: "I'm honoured to be joining LifeSearch and can't think of a more iconic Protection company to work with. This is a wonderful opportunity for me to help lead LifeSearch through its next stage of growth.

"I'm leaving an amazing team at LV, and I am immensely proud of the growth and transformation we have achieved. I will be cheering them on as they go from strength to strength."

Baigrie added: "I am incredibly proud of the business that LifeSearch has become these last 20 years and I am delighted to have found a successor who will run this big business far better than I ever could. Debbie brings a wealth of experience and knowledge in managing complex and fast-growing businesses.

"Having been hugely impressive at LV and having led the team that utterly transformed Royal London from a dormant brand into a market leader. We are excited to say that Debbie will start work with us on the 1st of November.

"But worry not, I'm not going away just yet. My focus will concentrate more on partnerships, marketing, PR, improving our industry and seriously influencing our market to make it a better place for consumers and advisers."