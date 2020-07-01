insurers
Interview: Mike Adams OBE, CEO of Purple
'We have to win the commercial argument as well as hearts and minds'
MyKindaFuture: in talks with insurers
Return to work initiative
Protection providers 'should harness data' to improve customer trust
According to new EY report
FCA closes 'long-standing customer' investigation into Police Mutual
Case still open for five other insurers
COVER Excellence Awards 2016: Provider shortlist revealed
COVER Magazine has revealed the provider shortlists for the COVER Excellence Awards 2016 which will be held on Wednesday 5th October 2016 at the London Marriott Hotel, Grosvenor Square.
Squared Health launches with Casey and Ashworth appointments
Squared Health has launched with a range of services designed to help life and health insurers increase operational efficiency and develop better relationships with customers.
Wesleyan appoints new chief customer and strategy officer
Wesleyan has made Vicki Wentworth its new chief customer and strategy officer, a new executive management position reporting to the group chief executive.
Insurers launch 'Income Protection Matters' campaign
Aviva and Friends Life have launched a campaign to promote income protection called 'Income Protection Matters'.
Aegon to leave ABI
Aegon will leave the Association of British Insurers at the end of the year, the insurer has announced.
First Standard & Poor's rating for Omnilife
Omnilife has been granted a Standard & Poor's rating for the first time since its launch into the UK insurance market.
Allianz Worldwide Care announces new CEO
Allianz Worldwide Care has appointed Ida Luka-Lognoné as new CEO to succeed Ron Buchan.
Healthcode launches new Hospital Billing Programme
Healthcode has launched an initiative to optimise electronic billing for insured patients, and appointed Sam Hobbes to lead the programme.
100% of advisers support benefit reminders - survey
All advisers surveyed for a report by Epoq Legal supported insurers doing more to remind clients about added benefits in their ongoing communications and marketing.
Swiss Re to offer D2C protection platform for insurers
Swiss Re is to offer a direct to consumer (D2C) digital platform to insurers to sell protection products online, in partnership with Backbase.
A quarter of consumers 'would prefer' all in one insurance policies
Over a quarter of consumers say they are open to the idea of having a single insurance policy to cover all their requirements, a report from Majesco has found.
Less than half choose life insurer on price
Price is a reason for choosing a provider for 48% of life, pensions and ISA customers while brand trust and loyalty came into consideration for 47%, a report by Majesco has found.
Beagle Street produces #LeapSecondMovie
Insurer Beagle Street and BAFTA-nominated filmmaker Gary Tarn have produced a one-second film for the Leap Second, #LeapSecondMovie.
Business volumes and profits rising for insurers
Business volumes grew between March and May 2015, while overall profitability of business rose sharply for life insurers, a Confederation of British Industry(CBI)/PwC survey has found.
Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation arrives in UK
The Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation (IICF), a USA based non-profit organsiation has launched a London division.
Insurance least popular to work in for millennial women
The insurance industry is the least popular financial services industry to work in for women from the millennial generation, a survey by PwC has found.
Now Health investor acquires Best Doctors Insurance
Now Health International's investor, the Primary group, has reached an agreement to acquire Best Doctors Insurance to create a larger IPMI provider, subject to relevant approvals.
Majority of consumers unaware of claims statistics
Over three quarters (77%) of consumers are unaware of claims statistics being published while 32% said claim rates had been discussed with them by their adviser.
Exclusive: Spriggs 'not disappearing' after AIG Life resignation
Darren Spriggs, managing director of AIG Life has said that he will stay on to ensure the transition of the business to a new team after announcing his resignation.
AIG Life announces resignation of MD
Darren Spriggs, managing director of AIG Life and Jane Dale, finance director at AIG Life have both resigned, the company has announced.