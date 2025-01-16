The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (BIBA) has released its 2025 manifesto, dubbed ‘Partnering to deliver value’.
The manifesto detailed how collaboration to achieve the government's growth mission and focused on promoting how brokers deliver value and enable financial resilience through increased investment, risk taking and access to insurance. BIBA set out a six-point plan for the regulatory environment, the steps were: The removal of unnecessary FCA rules now Consumer Duty is in place Reform of the product value/fair value assessment requirements A reduction in the scope of the Consumer Duty by removing larger commercial clients Streamline reporting requirements Speed up authorisatio...
