COVER Excellence Awards: Shortlist revealed

The COVER Excellence Awards 2024 shortlist has been revealed, the awards aim to recognise the advisers and providers raising the bar for the industry in protection and health.
The awards saw over 230 entries this year, with 93 firms from across the industry being shortlisted, each showcasing a variety of achievements from 2023/2024. The award ceremony will take place on 7 November, 2024, at the Marriott Grosvenor Square, London. You can sign up to attend here. Cameron Roberts, editor, COVER, said: "The standard of entries this year has really showcased the amazing work that the protection and health industry is doing to provide positive outcomes for customers. It's been a great experience reading all of the achievements from the last 12 months. "The team...
