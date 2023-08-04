Tabei launches cloud-based actuarial modelling software

For pricing, valuation and capital calculations

Life and health insurance consultancy Tabei has launched a new actuarial projection model, t+1, for insurers and reinsurers.

The model will support actuarial teams with pricing, valuations and capital calculations for long-term insurance products, including protection.

As a cloud-based model, t+1 will enable companies to speed up launch times for new products, Tabei managing director Katie Crook-Davies told COVER, and it will enable insurers and reinsurers to reprice their current products quicker.

"As actuarial models normally run locally on someone's computer, the speed of that process is determined by the system of somebody's personal computer," she said.

As t+1 is running on a browser, the speed of the model is "significantly different" as users are not held back or constrained by processing times, Crook-Davies added.

Additionally, the software is code-free so users will not need to code changes for different products as it runs using a proprietary algorithm and there is no visible code.

Crook-Davies said: "As an industry, we're looking to drive change and innovation, and we're looking to reach new groups of customers, but that means we have to design new propositions and get propositions out there for test and learn.

"We need that agility and we need to make quick changes, but sometimes actuarial models can hold that back."

"Technological advances are making processes more efficient. Current actuarial models are falling behind that; the solutions aren't enabling the innovation and agility we need to see, and that's why we've designed t+1, to use the latest technologies," Crook-Davies added.

Based on early conversations, feedback on the model has been "resoundingly positive" and insurers are open to the software, although timing and aligning with other business priorities has posed a challenge.

Crook-Davies noted that it's not an easy or quick decision for insurers to make the shift to this software as they often have already invested large amounts of money into existing models.

She added: "As an industry, we're collectively striving to grow the protection market and deliver cover to underserved groups of customers, and in my mind, agility is core to this. We must be able to respond quickly to market changes with new propositions that are well-priced and make commercial sense to all involved."

