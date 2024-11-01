Implications of the PRA's 2025 life insurance stress test

Sheikh Yasir, head of insurance capital solutions, 4most, discusses the impact of the Prudential Regulation Authority’s (PRA’s) changes to its 2025 life insurance stress test (LIST).
The PRA's decision to publish the results of its 2025 LIST at the individual company level marks a significant departure from the typical practice of reporting outcomes at the aggregate sector level. Historically, individual firms could benchmark their performance against competitors without the risks associated with public exposure. However, while firms are being challenged, the onus is also on the PRA to ensure clear communication that avoids misinterpretation of the results and prevents undue market influence. With the PRA planning to launch LIST 2025 and publish the final scenario...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.