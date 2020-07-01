group risk
How the insurance industry can help itself & society
Get disability friendly
MyKindaFuture: in talks with insurers
Return to work initiative
Businesses will view sick pay proposals as 'burden'
'Cautionary tone'
Bravura Solutions becomes first tech firm to join GRiD
‘New and innovative perspective’
Vintage Corporate joins GRiD
Specialist in pensions, financial education and flexible rewards
Absenteeism levels three times higher at large firms - GRiD
Poor management alongside lack of monitoring and recording of absence could be combatted by group risk products
Independent adviser firm Barnett Waddingham joins GRiD
1,000-strong consultancy signs up to group risk trade body
GRiD calls for OTS to reduce costs for employers offering life
Industry body for group risk responds to Office of Tax Simplification request for IHT feedback
Employers risk losing staff by not communicating group risk benefits effectively
This January, one in five people are looking for a new job, with almost half of them seeking better offers elsewhere. More effective communication of group risk benefits would help recruit and retain staff, research by GRiD has revealed.
Zurich receives exclusive group life distribution rights to Lloyds Banking Group's clients
Lloyds Banking Group (LBG) and Zurich have signed a deal under which LBG will acquire Zurich's UK workplace pensions and savings business with assets under administration of more than £15 billion and circa 500,000 customers.
Aon: Employers with group risk need to comply with OPRA regulations
Aon Employee Benefits has said that employers who were hoping for a reprieve from the changes to Optional Remuneration Arrangements (OPRA) will be disappointed and must take action to comply.
Delving deeper into the group risk claims stats
The annual GRiD claims stats have been published and, with a focus on group income protection, Suzanne Clarkson investigates suggestions that the industry is reaching a tipping point where the number of people being helped to return to work will eventually...
Group risk industry publishes 2016 claims stats
Group Risk Development (GRID) has published its industry data for group risk claims during 2016.
Swiss Re Group Watch: Group protection grows by 4.5%
Swiss Re's annual Group Watch report has shown 'positive signs' for the UK group risk market in 2016, with the number of new members covered by group risk policies increasing by almost 520,000 more people.
What does the salary sacrifice consultation tell us about the state of the group risk industry?
When the HMRC consultation was launched on 10/08/16 with a closing date of 19/10/16, good and bad things emerged as a result of the industry's focus on this area of work, writes Paul Avis.
1 in 10, life industry market failure and time for a radical policy change: Work, health and disability Green Paper
The overall level of economic waste, currently £109 bn per year [1], from long term disability and short term sickness absence is unacceptable and is damaging for our economy and society writes John Ritchie.
How to get best value out of group risk spend
Ensuring value for money in the world of employee benefits is inherently important to employers, and will become increasingly so now the government has changed its approach on salary sacrifice. Making the most of the benefits already in place is going...
Work environment and culture linked to increased cancer risk factors
Employees in open plan offices are most likely to have unhealthy behaviours at work that are common contributors to many types of cancer, according to Canada Life Group Insurance.
Ellipse covers cohabiting partners in revamped group CI
Ellipse is now covering cohabitant partners of employees opting for spouse cover as part of a raft of changes on the insurer's group critical illness (group CI) product.
IFoA urges govt to consider group IP auto-enrolment
The Institute and Faculty of Actuaries (IFoA) has called for an auto-enrolment style scheme for group income protection (GIP) in its Green Paper response.
Employers must address employee financial wellbeing worries - report
Financial wellbeing should be top of the corporate agenda as one in three employees report feeling 'distracted by money worries', according to a major report.
Lockton hires Laidler to boost international benefits team
Lockton is bolstering its international employee benefits hub in anticipation of further growth, with the hire of Tom Laidler who joins as senior consultant in the London-based team.
Updated: Aviva Group CI covers child-specific illnesses
Aviva has enhanced its Group Critical Illness (GCIC) policy, including cover for child-specific illnesses - which they describe as "a first in the UK."
RedArc nurses introduce Second Medical Opinion
RedArc, providers of specialist personal nurse advisers, has partnered with Healix Health Services Ltd, to provide a Second Medical Opinion service in the UK.