36% of cancer carers want to move jobs: Reframe Cancer

The research, which surveyed 442 working UK cancer carers, showed that 57% of those asked were completely unprepared to care for a loved one with cancer. It also highlighted that 63% of carers found it difficult to keep working due to the emotional impact of caring for someone with cancer. Mark Stephenson, CEO, Reframe Cancer, said: "Providing support and the right level of employee benefits to working cancer carers is going to be an increasing need for employers over the coming years. "It is not hard to see why, cancer rates amongst under 50s have risen 24%3 in the last two decade...