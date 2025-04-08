GRiD adds AI firm to membership

Industry body, Group Risk Development (GRiD), has named artificial intelligence (AI) solutions provider, Leonardo da Vinci, as the latest firm to join its membership.
Leonardo da Vinci provides AI and automation for the creative sector, generating content and offering social media management tailored to the style and voice of each user. The firm's co-founder and managing director, Bill Mansfield, previously spent nearly 19 years working in group risk at Unum and has volunteered for Citizens Advice, specialising in helping the public access state benefits. "My reason for joining GRiD is to support the organisation and its members to increase awareness and engagement in group risk," Mansfield said. "That experience reinforced my appreciation of th...
