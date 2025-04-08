GRiD adds AI firm to membership

Increasing engagement in group risk

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Industry body, Group Risk Development (GRiD), has named artificial intelligence (AI) solutions provider, Leonardo da Vinci, as the latest firm to join its membership.

Leonardo da Vinci provides AI and automation for the creative sector, generating content and offering social media management tailored to the style and voice of each user. The firm's co-founder and managing director, Bill Mansfield, previously spent nearly 19 years working in group risk at Unum and has volunteered for Citizens Advice, specialising in helping the public access state benefits. "My reason for joining GRiD is to support the organisation and its members to increase awareness and engagement in group risk," Mansfield said. "That experience reinforced my appreciation of th...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Vitality appoints life underwriting service director

Mutuals Group calls on government to remove barriers for growth

More on Group Protection

78% of employees still anxious about cost of living
Group Protection

78% of employees still anxious about cost of living

Health Shield research findings

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 01 April 2025 • 2 min read
Psychological disorders represent leading cause of long-term sick leave
Group Protection

Psychological disorders represent leading cause of long-term sick leave

AXA Group report

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 28 March 2025 • 2 min read
Third of grieving families unable to access financial information
Group Protection

Third of grieving families unable to access financial information

29% unaware of where important documents were stored

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 26 March 2025 • 2 min read