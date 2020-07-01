DeadHappy 'suicide' advert banned
By Advertising Standards Agency
FT investigation shows health websites sharing sensitive data
Symptoms, diagnoses, drugs, fertility information
MAS slammed for Facebook 'spamming'
The Money Advice Service (MAS) has generated the ire of Facebook users by posting unwanted sponsored material on the pages of other users on the social networking site.
Where on earth would you start? - IPMI
At a time of increased competition, it is vital to consider new income streams. Andy Seale explains what intermediaries need to think of when starting out in international private medical insurance.
Market views: Utilising social media
The internet, new media and social media are continuing to grow in popularity and importance for interacting with people. What should advisers be doing to make the most of these opportunities?