Facebook

MAS slammed for Facebook 'spamming'
MAS slammed for Facebook 'spamming'

The Money Advice Service (MAS) has generated the ire of Facebook users by posting unwanted sponsored material on the pages of other users on the social networking site.

Market views: Utilising social media
Market views: Utilising social media

The internet, new media and social media are continuing to grow in popularity and importance for interacting with people. What should advisers be doing to make the most of these opportunities?