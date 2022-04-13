Evolving to attract a younger generation

Carr Consulting & Communications' PR apprentice, Maria Hearne, shares her initial impressions of the protection space and makes a few recommendations as to how the industry can make itself more attractive to a new generation of consumers.
Six months ago, I had little knowledge of why protection might be important. Why would I? I am 18 years old. I love rugby, food, and Arctic Monkeys. But, having joined the financial services industry in November last year, I'm beginning to see how things work - and also where some changes might help. What do I think so far? When doing some research, I found out that 8/10 people in the UK find insurance policies too hard to understand and that age has a huge factor to play in this, with...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Exclusive access to our fortnightly Protection insight mini-podcast.
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.