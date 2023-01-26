DeadHappy acknowledges 'mistake' in apology for Shipman advert

A social media post attributed to DeadHappy founder, Andy Knott, on Thursday evening (26 January) acknowledged the "mistake" following the appearance of the controversial advert.

"We are sorry," the post read.

"In our attempt to be provocative and make people really stop and think about their need for life insurance, we have made a mistake.

"We will now go away and immediately review all of our current and future marketing campaigns to ensure that we learn from this mistake."

The advert, which appeared as sponsored posts on Facebook and Instagram posts, has been widely reported on in both the national and trade presses since FTAdviser first broke the story on Tuesday.

Protection advisers have largely condemned the advert, with many voicing their opinions on social media channels.

Meanwhile, consumers have posted mixed reactions with some siding with advisers in expressing their displeasure, while others have defended the insurer and its ‘shock ‘value' approach to humour.

DeadHappy initially defended the advert, with Knott stating that it was the intention of the brand to take risks and "sometimes we may step over the line, whatever or wherever that line may be, and whoever chooses to draw it."