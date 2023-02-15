ASA upholds complaints against DeadHappy's Shipman advert

The ASA's ruling, issued today (15 February), upheld complaints against the advert after finding it had "trivialised and made light" of the crimes.

The advert, which ran on Facebook and Instagram as sponsored posts from the afternoon of 23 January to following morning, featuing Shipman, who was found guilty of murdering 15 people during his years as a GP, alongside the text ‘Because you never know who your doctor might be' were ruled to "likely to cause both serious and widespread offence to those who saw them."

Protection advisers were largely critical of the advert, describing it as "despicable," "appalling" and "way over the line."

Following the initial response to the advert, DeadHappy founder Andy Knott said: "We do take risks with our brand and sometimes we may step over the line, whatever or wherever that line may be, and whoever chooses to draw it."

However, DeadHappy issued a formal apology on 26 January after removing the advert from circulation, stating that it had "made a mistake" in attempts to be provocative and make people really stop and think about their need for life insurance."

"We will now go away and immediately review all of our current and future marketing campaigns to ensure that we learn from this mistake," the insurer said.

The ASA acknowledged DeadHappy's apology and removal of the offending advert and welcomed its assurance it will review processes in relation to the "creation and approval of ads and would endeavour to make better informed decisions going forward."

Referring to the Code of Non-broadcast Advertising and Direct & Promotional Marketing (CAP Code), the ASA concluded the advert had not been prepared with a sense of responsibility to consumers and to society and did not comply with rules on issues of harm and offence."

In its ruling, the ASA stated: "We further considered that any reference to the murderer in advertising material was likely to be distressing, particularly for those who had lost family members or friends at Shipman's hands and that, in the context of an ad promoting life insurance, the distress caused was unjustified."