DeadHappy draws adviser ire over Harold Shipman advert [Updated]

The advert, which features as sponsored posts on social media platforms Facebook and Instagram, feature the image of Shipman, who was found guilty of murdering 15 people during his years as a GP, alongside the text "Because you never know who your doctor might be."

The posts only appear as sponsored items on the channels and do not appear as proprietary posts on any of DeadHappy's social media accounts at the time of publishing.

Several advisers took to social media to voice their displeasure with the advert, with some stating intentions to lodge formal complaints with the Financial Conduct Authority and the Advertising Standards Agency (ASA).

Various protection advisers made their thoughts known on Twitter and LinkedIn about the adverts, with comments such as "despicable," "appalling" and "way over the line."

Jiten Varsani, mortgage and protection adviser at LondonMoney, told COVER the advert is "highly disrespectful" towards the families of Shipman's victims.

"Highlighting the need for protection amongst the public is one thing, but using a serial killer is not the way to do this. With this type of advertising, I think DeadHappy will do more damage to the industry than good," he said.

Meanwhile, Emma Thomson, head of protection & GI propositions at Sesame Bankhall Group, told COVER: "While advertising the benefits of life insurance to increase consumer awareness is usually to be welcomed, we are deeply concerned and disappointed with the inappropriate approach taken by DeadHappy.

"This could have a huge impact and cause real and unnecessary distress to the families and friends of victims. Helping consumers understand the value of protection insurance is important, but this is not the right way to do it."

DeadHappy has previously courted controversy with its social media advertising. In December 2019, the ASA banned a DeadHappy advert which depicted a man leaning his head against the wall alongside the words ‘life insurance to die for' for "trivialising suicide".

In response to a request from COVER, DeadHappy founder Andy Knott said in a statement: "The industry likes to call DeadHappy a disruptive life insurance company. This isn't why we exist. There are 8.5 million adults in the UK that potentially need (or hopefully even want) life insurance protection, but currently remain unprotected. The industry call this 'the protection gap', and the unfortunate reality is that it's growing daily. We're not simply disruptive, we're just trying to make better products in order to close the gap.

"We are called DeadHappy and our strapline is ‘Life insurance to die for' so we are aware of the provocative (and to some the very shocking) nature of our brand. But being provocative is different to being offensive and it is of course never our intention to offend or upset people. It is our intention to make people stop and think. If however you have been personally distressed by this advert we do sincerely apologise.

"Death is still a taboo subject in our society which is why we feel so passionately about 'changing attitudes to death'. We do take risks with our brand and sometimes we may step over the line, whatever or wherever that line may be, and whoever chooses to draw it."