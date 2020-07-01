Europe
Alison Martin replaces Amanda Blanc at Zurich
Currently group risk chief officer
Now Health International makes two senior promotions
Zahir Sharif and Alex Dalton both improve managing director positions
Matt Riordan: How can you meet MiFID II recording requirements?
Firms that fail to put processes in place to meet the requirements of MiFID II now will undoubtedly feel the strain - both financially and operationally - in the near future, warns Matt Riordan
Individual protection: Understanding the now, anticipating the future
Swiss Re surveyed 13,000 people across 13 countries in Europe and the Middle East about financial security issues. The responses and findings are both impressive and alarming, says Russell Higginbotham
Now Health International unveils rate and product changes
Now Health International will raise premiums for business underwritten in its European branch by 2%, while offering a 10% introductory discount for new individual Europe and Global customers.
Solvency II - Get your skates on
With the implementation of Solvency II around the corner, Silverfinch's John Dowdall sets out priorities for all insurers.
Euro budget deal 'close' after through-the-night talks
European leaders are set to announce a long-term deal that would see the EU budget cut, in real terms, for the first time since the European Union was created.
EMEA commercial market to remain stable in 2013
The insurance market across Europe, the Middle East and Africa is expected to remain broadly stable in 2013, according to Marsh's Insurance Market Report 2013.
Seizing pre G-day rates early will be vital - comparison site
A comparison website has estimated a 15% life insurance rate rise for women post-Gender Directive and warned that getting in early will be vital.
Interview - Andrew Tripp
This month, the AMII elected a new chair. Owain Thomas spoke to the outgoing - and often outspoken - Andrew Tripp after two years leading the organisation.
Term assurance - In terminal decline?
Want an example of how not to do things? Owain Thomas finds the UK term assurance market's approach is being avoided worldwide.
Major insurers hit by credit rating warning
Axa, Allianz and Aviva groups are among 15 insurers that Standard & Poors (S&P) have warned face a downgrade in their credit rating.
Now Health introduces currency flexibility
Now Health International has introduced a flexible currency facility for customers in around 200 countries.
Treasury confirms no retrospective gender-based underwriting
The Treasury has confirmed new European rules outlawing the use of gender in underwriting will not affect policies taken out before 21 December 2012.
Worth the price? - underwriting smoking cessation
Governments across Europe are getting on board to help people stop smoking. Ross Campbell discusses nicotine replacement therapy's underwriting implications
Interview - Mike Benton
Mike Benton, chief executive of Medicals Direct, shares his future of care provision with Paul Robertson.
Brokers' regulatory burden bigger than tax - BIBA
Regulation imposed by the FSA is a greater burden and competitive disadvantage on brokers than corporation tax, the British Insurance Brokers' Association (BIBA) has warned.
European insurers voice "urgent" Solvency II fears
Representatives of the European insurance industry have written to the European Commissioner for the Internal Market and Services, Michel Barnier, to ensure that the "overly conservative and prescriptive" elements it believes are contained in the draft...
French equality body targets all underwriting discrimination
Insurers could be prevented from using age, health and any other form of differentiation to underwrite and price products if a French administrative authority has its way.
Third of workers would sacrifice pay for protection products
More than a third of European workers would willingly sacrifice some of their pay for greater financial protection in the event of illness or injury, research suggests.
Insurance premiums under fire following ECJ ruling on sex
The CEA, the European insurance and reinsurance federation, has warned that there could be far-reaching implications for the price and availability of insurance cover if an opinion by the advocate general is upheld by the European Court of Justice.
Doing it differently
David Houghton-Brown discusses the universal lessons and pitfalls learnt from Medicals Direct's foray into European markets
ABI downplays fear of UK/EU regulatory clash
The ABI has discounted fears of a pan European regulatory clash, as both the UK and the EU authorities overhaul their supervision of financial services.
Medicals Direct expands into Europe
Medicals Direct has announced its expansion into mainland Europe with the formation of two joint ventures.