Life insurers under pressure to improve financial reporting: WTW

"Demand for ever increasing and faster reporting"

clock • 2 min read
Life insurers under pressure to improve financial reporting: WTW

Life insurance providers are facing pressure from management and regulators to improve financial reporting, according to new research from Willis Towers Watson (WTW).

WTW's 2021 Life Financial Modelling Survey 2021, which covered 61 life insurers from 17 countries throughout Europe and the Middle East, found that the demand for faster reporting is causing concern for many life insurers, with this pressure being felt the most among multinationals.

Provider participants stated that they were "satisfied" with current financial modelling processes but "the demand for ever increasing and faster reporting is causing concern."

In order to meet the rising challenges from regulators, life insurers highlighted three barriers that must be addressed before focusing on speed and efficiency: managing costs; having the right skill sets; and improved governance and auditability.

Meanwhile, more than 90% of the respondents stated that the application of automation technology, including Software as a Service (SaaS), remained a key priority to overcome these challenges and something many insurers are still coming to terms with.

However, issues of cost and policy changes were raised as barriers to the implementation of new technologies.

The survey also revealed that the need for life insurers to increase the frequency of reporting and outsourcing as a key area for improvement and a priority over the next two years.

Mark Brown, global product leader for life financial modelling at WTW, said insurers are having to find new ways to maximise the benefits of its financial modelling programme.

He suggested that instead of the "more drastic option of hitting the reset button", the most effective route for most firms will be "to keep and improve the best components of what they already have, replacing only where necessary, and building around them a stronger and faster process."

The concerns found in the survey, Brown notes, also reflect a natural sense of "caution and risk aversion to selecting new and sometimes unknown solutions."

"The reality is often less frightening with the technology already well established and the industry at a pivot point as future success is likely to rest on today's technology decisions and strategies," he added.

Topics

Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

View profile
More from Hemma Visavadia

William Russell appoints commercial director

Aetna International extends Wysa mental health partnership

More on Individual Protection

AIG Life extends premium reduction option for financial hardship
Individual Protection

AIG Life extends premium reduction option for financial hardship

Customers can reduce premiums for six months

Hemma Visavadia
clock 22 February 2022 • 1 min read
Holloway Friendly launches new income protection proposition
Income Protection

Holloway Friendly launches new income protection proposition

“My Sick Pay”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 21 February 2022 • 1 min read
Royal London to extend Underwrite Later option
Individual Protection

Royal London to extend Underwrite Later option

Following launch last year

Hemma Visavadia
clock 18 February 2022 • 1 min read

Highlights

Insurance & the Equality Act: Why we need to get it right
Adviser / Broking

Insurance & the Equality Act: Why we need to get it right

"D&I is now both a regulatory and ESG issue"

Johnny Timpson OBE
clock 10 February 2022 • 8 min read
Seven Families: Seven years later with Tracey Clarke
Income Protection

Seven Families: Seven years later with Tracey Clarke

“That year was almost a cruel lesson in hindsight”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 09 February 2022 • 5 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Dr Tarun Gupta
Insurer

The Rising Stars of Protection: Dr Tarun Gupta

“Offering a fresh perspective is really important and welcomed”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 08 February 2022 • 7 min read