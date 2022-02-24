Life insurers under pressure to improve financial reporting: WTW

WTW's 2021 Life Financial Modelling Survey 2021, which covered 61 life insurers from 17 countries throughout Europe and the Middle East, found that the demand for faster reporting is causing concern for many life insurers, with this pressure being felt the most among multinationals.

Provider participants stated that they were "satisfied" with current financial modelling processes but "the demand for ever increasing and faster reporting is causing concern."

In order to meet the rising challenges from regulators, life insurers highlighted three barriers that must be addressed before focusing on speed and efficiency: managing costs; having the right skill sets; and improved governance and auditability.

Meanwhile, more than 90% of the respondents stated that the application of automation technology, including Software as a Service (SaaS), remained a key priority to overcome these challenges and something many insurers are still coming to terms with.

However, issues of cost and policy changes were raised as barriers to the implementation of new technologies.

The survey also revealed that the need for life insurers to increase the frequency of reporting and outsourcing as a key area for improvement and a priority over the next two years.

Mark Brown, global product leader for life financial modelling at WTW, said insurers are having to find new ways to maximise the benefits of its financial modelling programme.

He suggested that instead of the "more drastic option of hitting the reset button", the most effective route for most firms will be "to keep and improve the best components of what they already have, replacing only where necessary, and building around them a stronger and faster process."

The concerns found in the survey, Brown notes, also reflect a natural sense of "caution and risk aversion to selecting new and sometimes unknown solutions."

"The reality is often less frightening with the technology already well established and the industry at a pivot point as future success is likely to rest on today's technology decisions and strategies," he added.