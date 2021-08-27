ADVERTISEMENT

Howden appoints new global employee benefits development director

For Europe

John Brazier
clock 27 August 2021 • 1 min read
Mark Ramsook has been tapped to lead Howden’s Employee Benefits and Wellbeing business across Europe and Latin America.

Ramsook joins Howden after a seven-year period with Willis Towers Watson, where he was most recently a senior director and sales leader for GB and Western Europe.

He previously held senior roles at Barclays Wealth & Investment Management and Mercer Consulting, as well as positions with Aegon UK and Deloitte.

He will be responsible for developing Howden's Employee Benefits and Wellbeing business across Europe and Latin America, as well as working with Anne Terry, director of global benefits management, to further develop Howden's Global Benefits Management proposition. 

Commenting on his new role, Ramsook said: "Employee benefits and workplace wellbeing have never been such a high priority for employers.

"The explosion in health technology solutions means that clients need greater support and expertise to ensure they have the right benefits strategy and technology in place to meet the unique needs of their business and people.  Howden are at the forefront of delivering great consultancy and innovative solutions to clients, wherever they are in the world.''

John Brazier
John Brazier

