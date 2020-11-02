Munich Re promotes UK life CEO Mari-Lizette Malherbe

CEO of UK & Irish life replaces CEO of Life and Health Reinsurance in Europe, Latin America and the Middle East

Mari-Lizette Malherbe started as chief executive of life and health reinsurance in Europe, Latin America and the Middle East from 1 November.

Replacing Thomas Braune, she has been a part of the Munich Re group for 13 years, most recently in the role as CEO of Munich Re UK life branch.

Malherbe said: "I am excited about taking on this new leadership challenge in the life reinsurance space. The Covid19 pandemic has highlighted again the social purpose of our products and the tenacity and resilience of the industry. Yet, at the same time it is a wake-up call to reconsider the way we engage with customers and making sure we remain relevant in a digital world. My team and I look forward to embracing these challenges with our clients and growing our markets together for the benefit of all."