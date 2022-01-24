Pacific Life Re appoints new head of R&D Europe

Nicholas Lax appointed

clock • 1 min read
Pacific Life Re appoints new head of R&D Europe

Pacific Life Re has appointed Nicholas Lax as its new head of research and development, in the Europe business unit.

Reporting to Matthew Smith, head of divisional research and development, Lax has over 17 years' experience in the life and pensions industry. 

He joined Pacific Life Re in 2018 and has since led the development of different mortality and morbidity assumptions.  

Prior to joining the company, Lax built up his knowledge through a diverse range of roles in consulting, the direct market and reinsurance.  

Smith commented: "I'm delighted to have Nick leading the Europe R&D team. Nick has a great vision as well as an in-depth knowledge of the UK insurance industry.  

"Alongside his experience of cutting-edge analytics Nick will cement and advance Pacific Life Re's research and development capabilities in the reinsurance market." 

Lax added that he was excited to face the challenge of leading the Europe R&D team and developing the business understanding of biometric risk, "both in the context of new opportunities, as well as understanding the inforce book". 

