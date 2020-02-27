Is the UK ready for a coronavirus outbreak?
13 cases in Britain so far
Around 400 COVID-19 cases in Italy and hundreds of flu patients to be tested in UK
According to BBC reports, tests for coronavirus are being expanded to include people with flu-like symptoms regardless of travel at 100 GP surgeries and eight hospitals in the UK. It is thought these tests will give an indication as to whether the virus is spreading on home soil. With reports suggesting the number of cases in Italy have reached 400, it is no surprise the rest of Europe is on high alert. So far in the UK, there have been 13 cases but all have had contact with China and other...
