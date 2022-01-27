Pandemic aids in destigmatising UK mental health: AXA

The research revealed that although the UK has the highest level of mental ill health in Europe, with two in five (37%) people experiencing at least one condition and almost one quarter (24%) "struggling", the changes created by the pandemic caused a positive shift in workplace culture and an increase in "kindness and empathy" at work.

This has had a favourable impact on workforce productivity and happiness with 45% of respondents stating they are more motivated, 38% more productive, 32% performing better and 28% saying they are happier in their jobs, according to AXA's resarch.

Additionally, findings showed that the pandemic has been a catalyst in helping to destigmatise mental health conditions in the UK with more people now able to have open conversations about their own struggles.

AXA found that half of people in the UK think the stigma around mental health is "declining", whereas only one third (31%) of Europeans believe the same.

Meanwhile, half (49%) of Brits also felt that they are better able to acknowledge when they may need support, with 46% reportedly feeling more compassionate to others compared to pre-pandemic.

However, the study also highlighted challenges surrounding the provision of mental health support. Less than one quarter (23%) of respondents agreed that the UK's public healthcare system provides support for people with mental health conditions, compared to 46% who disagree.

Additionally, only 40% of people stated that their work currently provides good mental health support. Managers are at highest risk of poor mental health, with one in four experiencing a mental health condition.

Organisations which do prioritise mental health have been known to make a difference, with the study showing that those who are supported at work are 1.6 times more likely to be happy and almost twice as likely to be "flourishing".

Claudio Gienal, chief executive at AXA UK and Ireland, said: "While our new research shows that the UK's workplace culture is becoming kinder and more empathetic, many organisations still need to do more to ensure they're providing enough mental health support to their workforce or making sure their employees know what's available."

He added that as an insurer, the group "strongly believes" that its duty is not confined to just stepping in when things go wrong, and hope that the study can act as an "essential resource to support individuals, businesses, healthcare professionals and policymakers as they develop their approach to good mind health."