Cura Financial Services
Lady with MS told she is 'uninsurable' by 'specialist' adviser
Made to feel as if she was ‘a nuisance’
COVER Feature: The rise of value-added services
Improving outcomes for customers
Birth, death... but what about 'the middle'?
Cura's Kathryn Knowles investigates value-added services and why it is crucial for advisers to know their products
FOS upholds complaint following 'unsuitable' life insurance advice
Ms C told life assurance would be 'excessive and unaffordable' however there is no evidence it was explored as an option
Alan Knowles appointed PDG chair
Cura MD replaces Emma Thomson who joins British Friendly
Mental health: Insurers 'must not stick to rigid yes/no tick boxes'
COVER examines mental health underwriting following The Telegraph story revealing refused life cover for bereaved woman who sought counselling
Kathryn Knowles named as Insuring Women's Futures ambassador
320 signed up to CII's IWF ambassador network so far
'Human' video marketing helps grow Cura business by 16.5%
Kathryn Knowles 'sat on sofa with a cup of tea answering questions' about protection is key to advice firm's marketing strategy