Gen Z have their say: ProtectZ

Conference gives platform to young voices

clock • 4 min read

COVER attended the ProtectZ event, hosted by Protection Review, today (19 June, 2024), focusing on topics such as technology, processes and communication to engage with a Gen Z audience.

The morning started with a keynote speech by Clodagh Griffin, journalist, The News Movement, who discussed what Gen Z care about and how to reach this generation. Gen Z care about equality, strong and clear values, community and connection, as well as individuality and expression, Griffin said. They are also "big on health" which is not as taboo for the younger generation. She said it is important to have young people on your team, not make them jump over lots of hurdles to get something through and make sure that content looks and sounds like the audience, while language and authenti...

