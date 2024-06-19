Gen Z have their say: ProtectZ

COVER attended the ProtectZ event, hosted by Protection Review, today (19 June, 2024), focusing on topics such as technology, processes and communication to engage with a Gen Z audience.
The morning started with a keynote speech by Clodagh Griffin, journalist, The News Movement, who discussed what Gen Z care about and how to reach this generation. Gen Z care about equality, strong and clear values, community and connection, as well as individuality and expression, Griffin said. They are also "big on health" which is not as taboo for the younger generation. She said it is important to have young people on your team, not make them jump over lots of hurdles to get something through and make sure that content looks and sounds like the audience, while language and authenti...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.