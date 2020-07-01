communications
Simon Tindal: Bringing innovation to customer communication
Simon Tindal picks out the key discussion points that emerged from the recent 'Future of General Insurance' conference, which highlighted the way communications in the insurance industry are rapidly evolving
How to avoid the 'curse of knowledge' in discussing protection insurance
When we work in a specific industry for long enough we learn to speak in a different language. And we often forget the man on the street doesn't understand that language, writes Roger Edwards.
Employee benefits comms failure costing UK firms £2.7bn a year
A failure to tell staff about the benefits on offer is costing UK firms £2.7bn a year through increased staff turnover and sickness absence, Cass Business School research reveals.
Confused consumers shy away from complicated insurance
British consumers feel the insurance industry lags behind others in how it addresses their needs and have given their strongest hint that greater simplicity would be welcomed.