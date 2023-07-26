Third of vulnerable customers find provider communications unhelpful

Results from the Financial Lives 2022 survey found 19% of adults with one or more characteristics of vulnerability stated customer support services did not help at all, compared to 12% of adults with no characteristics of vulnerability, respectively.

The FCA said consumers continue to report problems with customer services or with communications that don't help them make good decisions.

Many of the problems experienced by consumers overall related to customer services, the FCA detailed, such as poor customer service, IT system failures or service disruption, sales pressure, provider errors or providers not following instructions, delays when making changes to an account or when arranging an account, or having unsuitable channels to contact the provider.

The top three problems experienced by insurance policyholders in 2022 were poor customer service (4%), a policy costing more than expected (3%) and fees and costs not being reasonable (2%).

As such, customers spent "significant" time resolving the problem (25%), suffered stress (23%) and were not covered when they thought they were (10%).

The FCA also found that 7.4 million people unsuccessfully attempted to contact one or more of their financial services providers in the 12 months to May 2022.

Although 3.6m people were able to contact one of their financial services providers, they could not get the information or support they wanted.

Less than half of UK adults stated confidence in the UK financial services industry and just 36% agreed that most financial firms are "honest and transparent" in the way they treat them.

In the year to May 2022, 4.3m people received information from their provider that they could not understand, or they received information that was not what they needed (1.5m people) or it was not timely (1m people), the FCA detailed.

For adults who unsuccessfully attempted to contact one or more of their financial services providers, 50% had to delay taking an action as a result, such as amending or cancelling a product, switching or taking out a new product, or making a complaint or claim about their product.

Additionally, 11% of these adults reported not understanding something about their product, such as their terms and conditions or costs and fees.

Simon Kew, head of market engagement at Broadstone, commented that gaining and keeping consumer's confidence is "integral to a well-functioning financial services industry."

"Firms need to invest in a culture of positive customer experience, excellent service levels and outstanding administration. The inbound Consumer Duty seeks to embed these values across the industry but financial services firms should proactively be looking at ways they can support their customers in tricky economic times," Kew commented.

"We expect the treatment of customers to be a huge reputational issue for firms over the next few years. Those that get it wrong should prepare for the commercial consequences of consumers draining away in search of more respectful alternatives."