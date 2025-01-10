AXA UK adds to c-suite

Pain had led public relations, corporate communications, public affairs and internal communications functions across the health, insurance and consumer goods industries. Previously, she was chief corporate affairs and sustainability officer at Bupa where she oversaw brand, customer and sustainability activity, after which she joined Legal and General as strategic communication adviser. In the new role, Pain will become a member of AXA's management committee, reporting to chief executive, Tara Foley. This role was recently created with the aim of bringing together AXA UK and Ireland...