BMI
Bupa and Waitrose to offer in-store health services
Exclusive partnership will allow shoppers test BMI and blood pressure via health stations
Openwork adds The Exeter's impaired life cover to panel
Advisers can now offer life cover to those previously declined
BMI Healthcare to offer oncology e-prescribing
BMI Healthcare is to offer e-prescribing for its oncology patients, with rollout over the next 12 months, paving the way for it to be rolled to other specialities.
Helping to build a healthier workforce
ECIS' Vicki Leslie discusses the importance of health assessments in the construction sector.
CQC conducts first inspections of private hospitals
The CQC has begun its first inspections of private hospitals, with two underway and a further six due for inspection this year.
Wellness checks not enough say experts
Standard wellness checks are not providing sufficient detail to give patients a thorough understanding of their state of health according to the European Scanning Centre.
Wellness: Is it all in the game?
Gamification is on the increase as companies look to make wellness programmes more attractive to their users. Kate Coburn explains,