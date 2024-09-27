Vitality cuts down health review questions for members

Vitality has replaced its online health review with a new health profile, aimed at helping members to better understand their overall health and what steps they can take to improve their health.
The new digital profile - located in the Vitality App - will now only ask questions on a member's height, weight and waist measurements, whether they smoke and if they have any long-term health conditions. This is alongside questions on members' current activity levels and mental wellbeing. Vitality told COVER it will no longer ask members about their nutrition and alcohol intake as it is placing a stronger emphasis on verified metrics. The provider will now record cholesterol, glucose and blood pressure in its yearly Vitality health check. "By streamlining the questions, we hope to s...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.