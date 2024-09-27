Vitality cuts down health review questions for members

The new digital profile - located in the Vitality App - will now only ask questions on a member's height, weight and waist measurements, whether they smoke and if they have any long-term health conditions. This is alongside questions on members' current activity levels and mental wellbeing. Vitality told COVER it will no longer ask members about their nutrition and alcohol intake as it is placing a stronger emphasis on verified metrics. The provider will now record cholesterol, glucose and blood pressure in its yearly Vitality health check. "By streamlining the questions, we hope to s...