SPOTLIGHT: BMI matters

Vitality's John Downes examines BMI and its future claims and underwriting implications.

At this time of the year, our thoughts turn to year-end festivities and all that they entail - including the food and drink that we may buy and consume as part of our celebrations. Come January, we'll find newspapers and magazines running features on how to shed that Christmas flab, diet programme books will appear in our Amazon recommendations list, and fitness gurus will be omnipresent on television and social media channels recommending workout regimes.

This year, we've also had the unwelcome impact of Covid-19, which for some has freed up time to do more exercise, and for others curtailed such opportunities. With many working from home, this has also meant that the fridge is never far away and, depending on what's in it, the temptation to indulge in tasty treats is just a hop to the kitchen.

In most instances, gaining of a few pounds or kilos over the festive season is perhaps not a concern, as a return to usual weight will often accompany a return to the post-holiday routine. However, for an increasing number of people in the UK, the weight that is gained is never lost or in the future increases, usually to the detriment of an individual's overall health.

"Covid-19 has added further complexity to this with a higher BMI recognised as a predictor of poorer outcomes"

Being overweight is a risk factor in the development of many other conditions, notably those that have an impact on the cardiovascular system, such as diabetes and heart disease - the more overweight a person is, the higher the risk.

Body Mass Index (BMI) & overweight

Body Mass Index is a convenient and commonly used method to check whether a person's weight is within a healthy range. It is a measure that is often criticised for not necessarily taking into account aspects of body composition such as muscle mass. Very muscular individuals (e.g. some professional sportspeople) may have a high BMI, without high levels of fat, or there may be ethnic group variations in underweight or overweight people. Nonetheless, for most people, BMI remains a reliable indicator of a healthy weight or otherwise.

BMI is calculated by dividing a person's weight in kilograms by their height in metres squared. The healthy BMI range is between 18.5 and 24.9. If a person's BMI is below 18.5, they are said to be underweight, and if it is between 25 and 29.9, they would be described as overweight. A BMI above 29.9 is described as obese and the description of morbidly obese applies to those who have a BMI of 40 and above.

In addition to BMI, waist circumference measurement is a good indicator of body fat and how it is stored. It is often used in addition to BMI for those whose weight exceeds the healthy BMI range. The way fat is stored can have further bearing on a person's predisposition to develop other conditions, such as type 2 diabetes.

What causes high BMI?

In simple terms, an excess of calories consumed over those expended through physical activity will lead to the increased energy provided by the calorie intake being stored as fat. Sedentary lifestyles and the availability and consumption of processed, high sugar content food and drink have played a large part in increasing levels of obesity across the world.

Risks associated with high BMI

Being overweight predisposes individuals to a range of conditions such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol and type 2 diabetes. Metabolic Syndrome is the name given to the combination of diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity. These conditions are linked and also very common, to the extent that that it's estimated that as many as one in three adults in the UK aged over 50 are affected by Metabolic Syndrome, which can be a pre-cursor to heart disease and stroke.

Treatment requires reducing the impact of each of the associated risk factors. Changes to exercise and diet can be used to reduce weight and medication provided to control blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar levels. In some cases, particularly those whose BMI is over 35 or who have associated conditions, bariatric surgery such as stomach stapling or gastric bypass may be performed to facilitate weight loss.

As well as the physical impact, it may sometimes be overlooked that obesity also plays a part in psychological wellbeing. Depression and anxiety associated with low self-esteem and poor quality of life are also connected to obesity.

Underwriting

At the most basic level, the underwriting of obesity is focused on Body Mass Index tables, which set out the risk ratings for different levels of over and underweight. Overweight is more commonly seen than underweight. Underweight applicants or those having recently lost a substantial amount of weight may present the risk of an underlying condition such as cancer or an eating disorder.

Most underwriting rules engines have integrated BMI tables. Generally speaking, these tables will allow standard rates up to a level above the accepted healthy BMI ranges, but there is no doubt that risk increases with each successive BMI band. Over the years, this has become something of a competitive battleground with subtle differences in insurers' risk appetites determining the underwriting outcomes - Covid-19 has added further complexity to this with a higher BMI recognised as a predictor of poorer outcomes.

Beyond the BMI risk in isolation, the underwriter will also look at whether there are other associated conditions such as high cholesterol, high blood pressure or diabetes and add the appropriate ratings. A medical screening and blood tests could be requested and possibly a GP report. Morbid obesity, even without any known additional risk factors is likely to be declined, possibly even without any medical evidence being obtained.

Overweight is sometimes regarded as a trivial condition, especially at mild to moderate levels, and frustration is sometimes expressed when a rating is applied when someone is just over the threshold or has put on weight only recently, but normally weighs less. Unfortunately, underwriters are unable to ask a person to come back in six months to see if that's true and as we've seen, being overweight can have major health ramifications, most of which are covered by Serious Illness policies. Overweight is mostly the outcome of the calories in/calories out equation. Physical activity and wellness programmes can help protect against the worst outcomes.

John Downes is underwriting & claims director for VitalityLife

Sources

https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/obesity/

https://digital.nhs.uk/data-and-information/publications/statistical/statistics-on-obesity-physical-activity-and-diet/england-2020

https://globaluw.guides.swissre.com/medical/build/411338975.html?searchterm=build&language=UK+and+Ireland+-+English®ion=UK+and+Ireland+-+English&langId=9&booktype=all

https://www.nhs.uk/common-health-questions/lifestyle/what-is-the-body-mass-index-bmi/#:~:text=For%20most%20adults%2C%20an%20ideal,re%20in%20the%20underweight%20range

https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/metabolic-syndrome/#:~:text=Metabolic%20syndrome%20is%20the%20medical,that%20affect%20the%20blood%20vessels.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1871402118302820

https://digital.nhs.uk/data-and-information/publications/statistical/statistics-on-obesity-physical-activity-and-diet/england-2020/part-1-obesity-related-hospital-admissions-copy#admissions-directly-attributable-to-obesity-and-those-where-obesity-was-a-factor