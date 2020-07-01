BIBA

PPI CMCs come under scrutiny
The Ministry of Justice is holding a summit today to discuss the "predatory" conduct of claims management companies offering payment protection insurance claims management.

BIBA receives CPD accreditation
The British Insurance Brokers' Association (BIBA) has received Continuing Professional Development (CPD) accreditation from the Chartered Insurance Institute.

Biba visits Downing Street
The British Insurance Brokers' Association (Biba) has visited the Prime Minister's office to raise a number of key broker issues.

BIBA chief to step down
Eric Galbraith, Chief Executive of the British Insurance Brokers' Association (BIBA), is to step down next year after nearly 10 years leading the association.