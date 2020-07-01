BIBA
BIBA launches Brexit Hub
To mitigate no deal
BIBA Manifesto 2019 tackles 'access to insurance'
Around disabilities and health conditions
What a recent FCA paper tells us about improving access to IP
Richard Walsh investigates the possible interventions the FCA could make to bring income protection (IP) to the masses.
Teresa Fritz joins IPTF executive committee
Teresa Fritz is to join the executive committee of the Income Protection Task Force from 1 April 2015.
Biba launches insurance guide for MPs
Document designed to get politicians to promote brokers and help constituents with insurance.
UK advisers have world's most expensive regulatory regime - BIBA
The British Insurance Brokers' Association (BIBA) has found insurance advisers in the UK have the most expensive regulatory regime in the world.
BIBA 2014 Manifesto
The British Insurance Brokers' Association has launched its 2014 manifesto. Graeme Trudgill outlines its campaign targets
BIBA to provide Claims Advocacy Service
The British Insurance Brokers' Association (BIBA) has appointed Flaxmans to provide a specialist Claims Advocacy Service to members.
Biba launches 2014 manifesto
Trade body targets 'disproportionate' regulation costs.
Biba calls for end to insurance "information overload"
Biba executive director criticises "reams and reams" of information that "overwhelms" customers.
Biba to expand cost of regulation research to include non-EU markets
The British Insurance Brokers' Association is revisiting research it conducted in 2011 on regulatory cost for brokers with plans to expand its scope to include key insurance markets outside the UK and Europe.
Biba members approve changes to the association
Broker trade body to implement initial outcomes of its strategic review.
PPI CMCs come under scrutiny
The Ministry of Justice is holding a summit today to discuss the "predatory" conduct of claims management companies offering payment protection insurance claims management.
A protection trade body: United we stand?
Is a specific protection trade body the best result advisers can aim for? Richard Verdin introduces a different option.
Brokers urged to be mindful of new legal act
Insurers need to keep clearer records to aid in potential claims disputes following the introduction of the Consumer Insurance Act, according to industry observers.
White replaces Galbraith as Biba chief exec
Outgoing Biba chief executive Eric Galbraith is to be replaced by the industry body's head of compliance and training Steve White.
Biba CEO warns of online challenge
Biba chief executive Eric Galbraith has voiced his concerns at the transactional nature of insurance and the over-emphasis on price.
BIBA receives CPD accreditation
The British Insurance Brokers' Association (BIBA) has received Continuing Professional Development (CPD) accreditation from the Chartered Insurance Institute.
Biba lobbies government for IPT to be cut or frozen
The British Insurance Brokers' Association (Biba) has been lobbying for insurance premium tax to be either frozen or cut.
Biba to discuss introduction of code of conduct for members
Brokers across the country could soon be expected to comply with an official British Insurance Brokers' Association code of conduct.
Biba visits Downing Street
The British Insurance Brokers' Association (Biba) has visited the Prime Minister's office to raise a number of key broker issues.
Biba and AIFA welcome FCA but call for clarifications
The British Insurance Brokers' Association (Biba) and the Association of Independent Financial Advisers (AIFA)have asked for further clarification from the Financial Services Authority (FSA) ahead of upcoming changes.
BIBA chief to step down
Eric Galbraith, Chief Executive of the British Insurance Brokers' Association (BIBA), is to step down next year after nearly 10 years leading the association.
Biba announces theme for 2013 conference
The British Insurance Brokers' Association (Biba) has selected Meeting the Growth Challenge as the theme for its 2013 conference.