FCA considering how to reduce regulatory burden on brokers

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is considering where it can reduce the regulatory burden on brokers when it comes to enforcing Consumer Duty.
Speaking at The British Insurance Brokers' Association (BIBA) conference on 16 May, Emily Shepperd, chief operating officer, FCA, said the regulator has been engaging with the industry to consider a series of changes. This includes how the FCA might make changes to reflect the operation and customer base of the insurance market, give greater clarity on the regulator's expectations, avoid duplication and reduce the burden of regulation where appropriate. "We won't do anything that will risk the essential protections that our rules provide for consumers and SMEs. But we do think we coul...
