FCA considering how to reduce regulatory burden on brokers

"We could simplify things for everyone"

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 4 min read

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is considering where it can reduce the regulatory burden on brokers when it comes to enforcing Consumer Duty.

Speaking at The British Insurance Brokers' Association (BIBA) conference on 16 May, Emily Shepperd, chief operating officer, FCA, said the regulator has been engaging with the industry to consider a series of changes. This includes how the FCA might make changes to reflect the operation and customer base of the insurance market, give greater clarity on the regulator's expectations, avoid duplication and reduce the burden of regulation where appropriate. "We won't do anything that will risk the essential protections that our rules provide for consumers and SMEs. But we do think we coul...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Hybrid workers most likely to engage with employee benefits

The Right Mortgage names head of customer service

More on Regulation

Rishi Sunak confirms 4 July General Election
Regulation

Rishi Sunak confirms 4 July General Election

Follows falling inflation

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 22 May 2024 • 1 min read
FCA urges firms to be alert to coercion
Regulation

FCA urges firms to be alert to coercion

More consistent treatment from providers

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 20 May 2024 • 3 min read
FCA chair: Name and shame plans 'valid' despite 'stern reaction'
Regulation

FCA chair: Name and shame plans 'valid' despite 'stern reaction'

Ashley Alder was speaking at a Treasury Committee hearing

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 09 May 2024 • 4 min read