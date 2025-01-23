BIBA signposting agreement reaches 40,000 customers

Celebrating five years

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (BIBA) marked the five-year anniversary of its industry signposting agreement for protection insurance for people with pre-existing medical conditions and disabilities.

The voluntary agreement required providers to explain why cover isn't available in all cases of denial. It also mandated that insurers sign post to a firm or service that would be able to help in the case of a medial condition or disability preventing cover. Since the agreement launched in 2020, it has resulted in 41,330 people seeking a specialist provider from BIBA's Find Insurance Service, according to the organisation. Graeme Trudgill, CEO, BIBA said: "Helping customers access the insurance they need is important to us - we've been involved since the very beginning of the agreemen...

