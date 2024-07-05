UK General Election 2024: Industry reacts

At time of writing, Labour has won 412 seats in the House of Commons, more than meeting the threshold for a majority. There is much to be done that would impact the protection and health sectors, from financial literacy to taxation and health support. Macro factors There are, of course, many UK-wide policies that will impact how the industry conducts itself in the coming years. Taxation and economic growth will be key drivers for how protection and health positions itself to consumers. Riaan van Wyk, senior wellbeing data consultant, Barnett Waddingham, said: "The focus of the new G...