Aegon UK
Aegon highlights skin cancer claim stats
Critical illness skin cancer claims for 2017 and helpful information regarding skin care
Aegon UK updates online protection application service
Designed to streamline adviser process and speed up underwriting decisions
Prime minister declares £75m for prostate cancer research
The biggest UK government investment yet for this type of cancer
Simon Jacobs: Terminal illness - Confusion for some, financial lifeline for many
After his firm paid out 24% of life claims early as 'terminal illness' benefits in 2017, Aegon UK's Simon Jacobs helps clarify the policy
Aegon says back office improvements will save advisers around 'five days of waiting'
Aegon has said it will save advisers and their customers about 'five days of waiting' following improvements made to its back-office systems and underwriting processes.
Critical illness discount from Aegon
Aegon UK is offering a 5% discount on its standalone critical illness product until 15th October 2015.
Majority of consumers unaware of claims statistics
Over three quarters (77%) of consumers are unaware of claims statistics being published while 32% said claim rates had been discussed with them by their adviser.
Aegon reports 20% protection growth
Aegon UK saw 20% growth across its protection business in 2014, the insurer has reported.
Three in five women have no protection cover
Nearly three in five women (57%) have no protection cover whatsoever, despite 67% working to support their family, research has warned.
Aegon enhances CI cover
Aegon UK said it is ‘continuing its drive back to the top of the protection market' with improvements to its Critical Illness (CI)cover.
Two-thirds cite price as 'biggest barrier' to buying protection
Over two-thirds of people said price was the biggest barrier to buying protection insurance, according to new research.
Aegon enhances business protection policy
Aegon UK has enhanced its business protection proposition by improving its Relevant Life policy.
Aegon calls for revolution in adviser-marketed products
Insurance products that are marketed and sold through advisers need to undergo radical reform to ensure providers stay competitive in a post commission world, the CEO of Aegon has warned.
Aegon to outsource protection admin to Serco
Aegon has entered into talks with third-party service provider Serco about a 10-year agreement to outsource protection business administration.
The ten most common underwriting queries (and answers)
Not only will the needs of each and every client who needs a protection policy differ, but advisers also have to factor in the different underwriting processes of providers...
Aegon- improved individual protection claims data in 2010
Aegon UK has published individual protection claims data showing 95% of life claims and 91% of critical illness claims were paid in 2010.
Aegon retains UK protection but cost cuts continue
Aegon will retain its UK life insurance and protection businesses after outlining the latest stage of plans to cut costs by 25%.
Aegon to decide future by October; half year life sales up 8%
Aegon's life and protection earnings leapt by 83% in the first half of the year while its sales grew by 8% compared to the same period in 2009.
IFAs should compete on more than price - Aegon
Aegon has begun a campaign to highlight the importance of the adviser market in the face of stiff competition from internet sales.
Aegon launches free IP physiotherapy trial
Aegon has launched a six month physiotherapy pilot for income protection and waiver of premium customers who suffer from a musculo-skeletal condition.
Aegon CI claim approvals dip below 90%
Aegon paid a marginally lower percentage of critical illness (CI) claims in 2009, but declines due to non-disclosure fell from a half to a third.
Advisers should be "more professional"; Aegon unveils business protection website
Advisers need to be "more professional" to maximise potential connections with fellow professionals, a new report reveals.