Jon Fuller joins Royal London as head of specialist protection distribution

Supporting protection and pension advisers

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read
Jon Fuller joins Royal London as head of specialist protection distribution

Royal London has named Jon Fuller as head of specialist protection distribution, effective 19 June.

Fuller joins from Aegon UK, where he was a protection sales director, following Royal London's acquisition of the provider's individual protection business, announced in April.

In the role, he will now be responsible for a newly created protection team of six specialists at Royal London, sitting alongside the provider's existing protection experts within distribution.

Fuller will focus on supporting protection and pension advisers to provide specialist support on business protection and "complex" estate planning requirements, Royal London detailed, with an increased focus on business consultancy to help advisers meet new Consumer Duty requirements.

Following its acquisition of Aegon, Royal London has also recruited several of Aegon's high net worth specialist underwriters to its specialist Large Case Underwriting team, led by outsourcing manager Jo Robinson.

The team will work in partnership with the specialist protection team to support "complex" adviser requirements, Royal London noted, all of whom will join over the coming months.

Siobhan Barrow, UK distribution director at Royal London, commented: "Protection insurance can be often overlooked but the Consumer Duty will change this, moving it from a more transactional sale to become a much more integral part of the holistic advice conversation.

"We have the strength of proposition to support that transition in the market, and we have the distribution teams in place to ensure we can offer advisers the distinct support they will need."

Fuller added: "I'm delighted to be joining Royal London as they expand their position in the protection market. The company has a reputation for delivering excellent products with exceptional service in what can be an uncomfortable area of financial planning. I'm looking forward to supporting advisers to deliver compelling and cost-effective solutions for an increasing range of customers."

Topics

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter at COVER

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Speed of claim pay outs key driver of value for customers: MetLife

The Rising Stars of Protection: Hollie Osborne

More on Insurer

HSBC Life extends services access via external distributors
Insurer

HSBC Life extends services access via external distributors

Existing customers to also access services

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 07 June 2023 • 1 min read
Insurers making progress on Mental Health and Insurance Standards: ABI
Insurer

Insurers making progress on Mental Health and Insurance Standards: ABI

Across four key areas

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 02 June 2023 • 2 min read
HSBC UK to offer L&G protection to wealth clients
Insurer

HSBC UK to offer L&G protection to wealth clients

L&G added to provider panel

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 01 June 2023 • 1 min read

Highlights

Addressing the advice gap: Keep on keeping on
Adviser / Broking

Addressing the advice gap: Keep on keeping on

"The challenge will simply be to keep doing what they are already doing"

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 16 May 2023 • 4 min read
AXA Health unveils 'first of its kind' PMI proposition
PMI

AXA Health unveils 'first of its kind' PMI proposition

AXA Health Plan goes live to select group of customers

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 10 May 2023 • 3 min read
Is protection insurer consolidation a step backwards or a harbinger of opportunity?
Individual Protection

Is protection insurer consolidation a step backwards or a harbinger of opportunity?

“Further consolidation in the long run could diminish the value of seeing a broker”

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 09 May 2023 • 7 min read