Jon Fuller joins Royal London as head of specialist protection distribution

Fuller joins from Aegon UK, where he was a protection sales director, following Royal London's acquisition of the provider's individual protection business, announced in April.

In the role, he will now be responsible for a newly created protection team of six specialists at Royal London, sitting alongside the provider's existing protection experts within distribution.

Fuller will focus on supporting protection and pension advisers to provide specialist support on business protection and "complex" estate planning requirements, Royal London detailed, with an increased focus on business consultancy to help advisers meet new Consumer Duty requirements.

Following its acquisition of Aegon, Royal London has also recruited several of Aegon's high net worth specialist underwriters to its specialist Large Case Underwriting team, led by outsourcing manager Jo Robinson.

The team will work in partnership with the specialist protection team to support "complex" adviser requirements, Royal London noted, all of whom will join over the coming months.

Siobhan Barrow, UK distribution director at Royal London, commented: "Protection insurance can be often overlooked but the Consumer Duty will change this, moving it from a more transactional sale to become a much more integral part of the holistic advice conversation.

"We have the strength of proposition to support that transition in the market, and we have the distribution teams in place to ensure we can offer advisers the distinct support they will need."

Fuller added: "I'm delighted to be joining Royal London as they expand their position in the protection market. The company has a reputation for delivering excellent products with exceptional service in what can be an uncomfortable area of financial planning. I'm looking forward to supporting advisers to deliver compelling and cost-effective solutions for an increasing range of customers."