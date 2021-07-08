ADVERTISEMENT

UnderwriteMe taps Simon Jacobs as director of business development

Newly-created role

John Brazier
John Brazier
08 July 2021
UnderwriteMe taps Simon Jacobs as director of business development

As UnderwriteMe's director of business development, Jacobs will be responsible for lead the firm's insurer relationships and to further build commercial partnerships with aggregator distribution firms.

Having spent around 25 years in the life and health insurance sectors, Jacobs joins UnderwriteMe from Aegon UK where he was head of underwriting and claims strategy. Prior to this, he held a series of underwriter positions with Munich Re, Axa UK, Unum, Legal & General, and HSBC.

Commenting on his new role, Jacobs said: "The Underwriting Engine is market leading and the future product developments are exciting.

"With automated structured evidence assessment now possible and the start of insurer text mining labs exploring the benefits it brings, UnderwriteMe is a great place to be joining."

Jacobs will report to UnderwriteMe's head of sales and marketing, Nish Patel.

Patel commented: "We are continuing to create products that make the process of underwriting much more efficient and consistent. We are delighted to have Simon join the business to really work with our partners to continue to transform the life insurance market through technology."

John Brazier
John Brazier

Editor, COVER

